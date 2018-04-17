 (Photo): Buhari Appoints Keyamo Official Spokesman Of 2019 Campaign — Nigeria Today
Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in News, Politics | 0 comments

Popular lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has been appointed as the official spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 general election. Keyamo announced his appointment on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning. He posted a scanned copy of his appointment letter with the caption: With this letter below, I have just been […]

