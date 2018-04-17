(Photo): Buhari Appoints Keyamo Official Spokesman Of 2019 Campaign — Nigeria Today

(Photo): Buhari Appoints Keyamo Official Spokesman Of 2019 Campaign

Popular lawyer, Festus Keyamo (SAN) has been appointed as the official spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation for the 2019 general election. Keyamo announced his appointment on his verified Twitter handle on Tuesday morning. He posted a scanned copy of his appointment letter with the caption: With this letter below, I have just been […]

The post (Photo): Buhari Appoints Keyamo Official Spokesman Of 2019 Campaign appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

