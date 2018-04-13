 Photo FOMO: Faster memory cards, color-neutral filters, and ‘Adventury’ bags — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Photo FOMO: Faster memory cards, color-neutral filters, and ‘Adventury’ bags

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

This week brought faster memory cards, new camera bags for the adventurous, filters designed to leave colors untouched, and a new rugged on-site hard drive. Oh, and another lens company is moving into the cinema lens game.

The post Photo FOMO: Faster memory cards, color-neutral filters, and ‘Adventury’ bags appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.