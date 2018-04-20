Photo FOMO: Get a (lens) grip, Sony a7 III firmware fix, Rylo gains 180 mode — Nigeria Today

Photo FOMO: Get a (lens) grip, Sony a7 III firmware fix, Rylo gains 180 mode

In this week’s photo industry news, see what errors Sony is fixing on the a7 III with new firmware. The 360 Rylo Cam also gets a firmware update to add a new 180-degree mode. And startup Band.it is bringing lens grips for photographers.

The post Photo FOMO: Get a (lens) grip, Sony a7 III firmware fix, Rylo gains 180 mode appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

