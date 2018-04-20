 Photo FOMO: Get a (lens) grip, Sony a7 III firmware fix, Rylo gains 180 mode — Nigeria Today
Photo FOMO: Get a (lens) grip, Sony a7 III firmware fix, Rylo gains 180 mode

Posted on Apr 20, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

In this week’s photo industry news, see what errors Sony is fixing on the a7 III with new firmware. The 360 Rylo Cam also gets a firmware update to add a new 180-degree mode. And startup Band.it is bringing lens grips for photographers.

The post Photo FOMO: Get a (lens) grip, Sony a7 III firmware fix, Rylo gains 180 mode appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

