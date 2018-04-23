 Photo of Carpenter Who Undergoes Surgery To Remove Tumor Of 20 Years On His Back — Nigeria Today
Photo of Carpenter Who Undergoes Surgery To Remove Tumor Of 20 Years On His Back

A carpenter has been given a reason to smile again after a huge burden was literally removed from his back. According to reports, the man has carried the huge tumor on his upper back for 20 years before it was finally removed after receiving surgery. See photos below:

