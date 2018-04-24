 Photo of Sentor Melaye as He was Hospitalised After Jumping Out Of Moving Police Vehicle — Nigeria Today
Photo of Sentor Melaye as He was Hospitalised After Jumping Out Of Moving Police Vehicle

Posted on Apr 24, 2018

Embattled Senator Dino Melaye, who was arrested on Tuesday by SARS operaive, has landed in a hospital in Abuja after he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle. According to Channel TV, The lawmaker was brought into Zankli hospital in Mabushi district of Abuja after allegedly jumping off the police vehicle around Area One. […]

