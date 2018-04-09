Photo of the day: Meet Dbanj, wife and son — Nigeria Today

Photo of the day: Meet Dbanj, wife and son

If there is anything we love about Nigerian singer Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka Dbanj, it is how is has managed to keep his family life private. The singer who obviously leads a very private family life left fans guessing for a longtime about his marital status.

Dbanj, who was once rumoured to be in a relationship with Nollywood screen diva, Genevieve Nnaji has totally got it covered when it comes to separating his public life from his private life.

The kokomaster, attended the private screening of Nigerian Hollywood star, John Boyega’s movie Pacific Rim Uprising.

The beautiful lady holding the baby is Lineo Didi , Dbanj’s wife and the baby is their son – Lovely uh???

The post Photo of the day: Meet Dbanj, wife and son appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

