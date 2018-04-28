 Photo Of Zambia Prophet Goes Viral For Removing A Lady's Undies In Front Of Congregation — Nigeria Today
Photo Of Zambia Prophet Goes Viral For Removing A Lady’s Undies In Front Of Congregation

Posted on Apr 28, 2018

I don’t understand how people can be this stupid and descend so low that when it comes to religious things, they totally abandon their brain in the house before heading to this so called churches. Is it that this foolish, yahoo pastors hypnotises them? This is pathetic.
A prophet of doom (definitely) who portrays himself as a Man of God has been criticised after photos of him taking off a matured lady’s pant in front of Congregation started circulating online. According to Offwell Sikazwe who shared the story on a Zambian Facebook groups;

“FAKE PROPHETS PLZ LADIES DONT DO THIS TAKE YO PROBLEMS TO JESUS THAN TO A PROPHETS HAPPY SABBATH”

A Facebook User reacting to the story said;
“I don’t blame the pastor I blame the Women they Respect Pastors more their Husbands, women were is your faith?”

See more comments below…

