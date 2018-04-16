 (Photo): Shiites, Police In Violent Clash In Abuja — Nigeria Today
(Photo): Shiites, Police In Violent Clash In Abuja

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A violent clash has reportedly erupted between members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) and officers of the Nigerian Police Force in Maitama area of Abuja. According to information available to The Herald Nigeria, the Shiites were protesting the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky when they were accosted by policemen. Former […]

