(Photo): Suicide Machine Sparks Outrage — Nigeria Today

(Photo): Suicide Machine Sparks Outrage

“Sarco”, a euthanasia machine that can assist people to kill themselves at the click of a button, has triggered outrage after it was unveiled at a funeral show in Amsterdam recently. The “3D-printed machine” invented by Philip Nitschke, an Australian doctor who has been advocating legalising euthanasia, comes with a capsule and coffin. “Once inside […]

The post (Photo): Suicide Machine Sparks Outrage appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

