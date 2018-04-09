Photographer captures adorable moment Banky W adjusts his wife, Adesua’s gele at an event — Nigeria Today

Photographer captures adorable moment Banky W adjusts his wife, Adesua’s gele at an event

Adesua Etomi-Wellington and Banky Wellington, were part of the celebrity guests who were present at actor c*m singer, Gabriel Afolayan’s Traditional wedding that was held a minute ago in Ibadan.

Really stunning photos of the both of them at the event made the rounds on social media as these photos saw the singer adorably taking photos of his lovely wife…

The lovebirds, Banky and Adesua not only caught the attention of many but also had guests requesting for selfies with them.

In course of the ceremony, a photographer, Frank Ugah captured the really lovely moment Banky W adjusted the head gear of his spouse while they were seated during the ceremony.

It really is an adorable moment as it shows the singer in a good light of being not only a dotting husband but also the perfect gentleman…

See photos below:

