Photos: 3 suspected ‘oil thieves’ with Dangote truck in EFCC’s net — Nigeria Today

Photos: 3 suspected ‘oil thieves’ with Dangote truck in EFCC’s net

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested three suspected illegal oil dealers conveying the petroleum products in a Dangote truck. Spokesman of the commission, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday. Uwujaren said the suspects were arrested by the Army in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital. According to him, […]

The post Photos: 3 suspected ‘oil thieves’ with Dangote truck in EFCC’s net appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

