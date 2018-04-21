 Photos: African drum festival in Abeokuta - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Photos: African drum festival in Abeokuta – Vanguard

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Vanguard

Photos: African drum festival in Abeokuta
Vanguard
A three-day African drum festival started in Abeokuta, southwest Nigeria on Thursday. The festival was designed to promote Africa's drum culture, rich cultural heritage and to impact knowledge on various techniques of drumming. Drummers arrive to
African Drums Festival, a unifying factor – Ebenezer ObeyThe Eagle Online
FG offers support for African Drum FestivalThe Nation Newspaper

all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.