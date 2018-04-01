 Photos: Ambode celebrates Easter with Lagosians at the JJT park — Nigeria Today
Photos: Ambode celebrates Easter with Lagosians at the JJT park

Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunadyd celebrated Easter with fun seekers at the JJT Park, Alausa, Ikeja.

Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right), listening to a little girl during the Easter celebration at the JJT Park, Alausa, Ikeja, on Sunday, April 1, 2018. With him is member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Tunde Braimoh (right).

Lagos State Governor Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle), with a baby and fun seekers who thronged the JJT Park, Alausa, Ikeja for the Easter celebration on Sunday, April 1, 2018.

