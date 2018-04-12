 Photos: Ambode inspects on-going projects across the state — Nigeria Today
Photos: Ambode inspects on-going projects across the state

Posted on Apr 12, 2018 in News, Photos | 0 comments

The ongoing construction of a Jetty in Ilaje, Bariga, being inspected by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, on Thursday, April 12, 2018.
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (middle); Commissioner for Works & Infrastructure, Engr. Ade Akinsanya (right); his counterpart for Transportation, Mr. Ladi Lawason (left) during the Governor’s inspection of the ongoing construction of the Oshodi-International Airport Road, on Thursday, April 12, 2018
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode (2nd right), being welcomed by father of Vice-President’s wife, Elder Olutayo Soyode (2nd left); Division Police Officer, Sabo Police Station, SP, Mary Ubangha (right) and others during the Governor’s inspection of the ongoing construction of Lagos State Model College, Sabo, Yaba, on Thursday, April 12, 2018.

