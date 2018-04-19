 Photos: Brown Shuga goes bald — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Photos: Brown Shuga goes bald

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Stuart G-Khast

Singer Brown Shuga in a very bold move has cut off all her hair. The singer does not give reason but rather says she loves her new look.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Check out the new look in photos below.

The post Photos: Brown Shuga goes bald appeared first on BigEye.UG.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BigEye.UG. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.