Photos: Brown Shuga goes bald — Nigeria Today

Photos: Brown Shuga goes bald

By Stuart G-Khast

Singer Brown Shuga in a very bold move has cut off all her hair. The singer does not give reason but rather says she loves her new look.

Check out the new look in photos below.

The post Photos: Brown Shuga goes bald appeared first on BigEye.UG.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BigEye.UG. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

