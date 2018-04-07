 PHOTOS: Cossy Orjiakor Lays Father to Rest — Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Cossy Orjiakor Lays Father to Rest

Posted on Apr 7, 2018 in Entertainment, Photos | 0 comments

Nollywood actress Cossy Ojiakor buried her father,  Chief Orjiakor, who died earlier this year in January. Cossy who was close to her father and who disclosed that he always worried about her, shared a post on social media as at the time of his death eulogizing him. She’d said; “Dad… Its so surreal….but.. Its OK. God knows best.. […]

