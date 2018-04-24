PHOTOS: Dino Melaye Taken to Hospital After Escape Attempt — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Dino Melaye Taken to Hospital After Escape Attempt

A Senator representing Kogi State, Dino Melaye has been taken to the hospital after injuring himself. The Senator who was taken into custody earlier today allegedly tried to escape from the vehicle that was transporting him to Abuja and in the process injured himself. Melaye was taken to Zankli hospital in the Mabushi […]

The post PHOTOS: Dino Melaye Taken to Hospital After Escape Attempt appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

