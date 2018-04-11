Photos From Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote’s 61st Birthday Celebration — Nigeria Today

Photos From Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote’s 61st Birthday Celebration
Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote who turned 61 yesterday celebrates his birthday privately in his office with loved ones. Aliko Dangote GCON (born 10 April 1957) is a Nigerian business magnate, investor, and owner of the Dangote Group, which has interests in commodities in Nigeria and other African countries. As of March 2018, he had […]
The post Photos From Africa’s Richest Man Aliko Dangote’s 61st Birthday Celebration appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!