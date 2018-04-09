Photos From The ‘Genocide In South Africa’ March In Perth — Nigeria Today

Photos From The ‘Genocide In South Africa’ March In Perth

This past weekend saw another Ozzie march against the alleged genocide of white farmers in South Africa, with thousands coming together in Perth on Sunday morning.

According to The Citizen, the event images were captured by Australian independent senator Fraser Anning, who was quoted last month telling SBS News that:

“These people are being persecuted. It’s now verging on a genocide as far as I’m concerned. “When you have state-sponsored people with the state complicit in this, slaughtering whites simply because they’re white, that’s genocide.”

He thinks white farmers from SA are well-suited to Australia and could integrate with ease:

“They’re a similar type of people to us, with similar views and Christian values.”

Sounds like there’s something in this for you, mate.

Peter Dutton, Oz’s Minister of Homer Affairs and immigration boss, believes white South African farmers “deserve special attention” due to the “horrific circumstances” brought by land seizures and the violence known to come with it.

What’s interesting is that the Ozzies – although on a smaller scale – may find themselves in a similar position, with current debates about whether or not land was “stolen” from indigenous people when being settled by colonial Britain. Anning believes not.

He doesn’t seem to believe in the whole land redistribution thing, showing his remorse more than once by attending a Brisbane rally in March in support of our ou boere:

He and other Australian politicians have taken a keen interest in land reform in South Africa, particularly after parliament in South Africa passed a motion to change the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation. Hundreds of people marched last month outside the Queensland parliament in support of Dutton. The Australian government has since distanced itself from Dutton’s comments. Backbench Liberal MP Andrew Laming criticised the Australian government for giving in to “political correctness”.

Lindiwe Sisulu, International Relations and Cooperation Minister, made it known on Monday that SA welcomed Australia’s retraction of the controversial comments made by the country’s home affairs minister.

She said:

“We welcome the assurance by the Australian government as reported in the media that the comments made by their Home Affairs Minister are not in line with Australian immigration policy. We also welcome Australia’s condemnation of the unfortunate comments by South African and other international organisations and leaders. “We must emphasise, as we have stated before, that no one is being persecuted in South Africa, including white farmers. We call upon all non-governmental organisations to desist from spreading untruths and misleading information.”

Sisulu wants the rest of the world to know that South Africa is a law-abiding nation and that, although we are at a serious cross-road in our constitution, the decisions made about land redistribution will ensure that our country moves forward without the violation of anyone’s rights.

Even Koos and the boys.

Those in the thousands-strong Perth crowd this weekend are still doubtful, voicing things like:

Allow us to bring family and parents.

And:

Recognise the genocide.

There was one that, for me, stood out above the rest:

Stop crime for all in South Africa.

That’s more like it. A holistic approach is the only thing that will settle the issue, with crime disproportionately affecting black South Africans, often in economically stricken areas.

Those are the people that have never even heard the phrase “Packing for Perth”.

[source:thecitizen]

