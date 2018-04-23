Photos from the naming ceremony of comedian, Akpororo's twins - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

Photos from the naming ceremony of comedian, Akpororo’s twins – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
Photos from the naming ceremony of comedian, Akpororo's twins
Information Nigeria
Akpororo Twins naming ceremony. Akpororo's wife gave birth to a set of twins in the United states – he made the announcement on his social media pages, with video which captured him jubilating with his shirt completely off. The naming ceremony of the …
Comedian Akpororo smiles happily as he names his cute twins
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!