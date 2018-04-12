(Photos) How I was robbed, brutalised on Eko Bridge – Lady — Nigeria Today

(Photos) How I was robbed, brutalised on Eko Bridge – Lady

A Lagos-based lady who identified herself simply as Daratayo on Instagram has narrated her harrowing experience in the hands of traffic robbers on the popular Eko Bridge in Lagos. According to her, the robbers slapped and beat her up while trying to let her submit her personal effects. Read her post: “Today, I got robbed […]

The post (Photos) How I was robbed, brutalised on Eko Bridge – Lady appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

