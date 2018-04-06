 PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Steps Out With Baby Stormi — Nigeria Today
PHOTOS: Kylie Jenner Steps Out With Baby Stormi

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Kylie Jenner is really enjoying motherhood as she took to her social media to document a stroll with her baby, Stormi and baby daddy, Travis Scott. “Sleepy Stormi,” was the caption for her Instagram post which showed her tiny bundle of joy looking sleepy and incredibly cute in her stroller “Walk w mommy & daddy,” […]

