Photos: Nigerians at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games — Nigeria Today

Photos: Nigerians at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games

Posted on Apr 12, 2018

Nigeria’s Bode Abiodun hits a return against Australia’s Heming Hu in their menís team quarter-final table tennis match during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue in Gold Coast on April 7, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Sierra Leoneís Ismail Kamara and Nigeria’s Enoch Olaoluwa Adegoke react after competing in the athletic’s men’s 100m heats during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Chidi Okezie competes in the athletic’s men’s 400m heats during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 8, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Folasade Abugan gets ready for the athletics women’s 400m heats during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Botswana’s Christine Botlogetswe (R) and Nigeria’s Yinka Ajayi after the athletics women’s 400m heats during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Goodness Chinas Duru competes in the athletics women’s F46 javelin throw final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi competes in the athletics men’s shot put final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Chukwuebuka Enekwechi (silver) poses with his medal after the athletics men’s shot put final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 9, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Faith Obazuaye of Nigeria hits a return Australia’s Andrea McDonnell during their women’s singles table tennis game at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Oxenford Studios venue in Gold Coast on April 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Blessing Ibrahim competes in the athletics women’s triple jump final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Queen Obisesan competes in the athletics women’s hammer throw final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 10, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Jade Faulkner of Nigeria performs with the ball during the women’s rhythmic gymnastics team final in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on the Gold Coast on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Jade Faulkner of Nigeria performs with the hoop during the women’s rhythmic gymnastics team final in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Coomera Indoor Sports Centre on the Gold Coast on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Kelechi Nwanaga competes in the athletics women’s javelin throw final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /
Nigeria’s Kelechi Nwanaga competes in the athletics women’s javelin throw final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast on April 11, 2018. / AFP PHOTO /

