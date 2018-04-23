Photos Of Armed Police Officers Who Stormed Senator Dino Melaye’s Residence In Abuja — Nigeria Today

Photos Of Armed Police Officers Who Stormed Senator Dino Melaye’s Residence In Abuja

Earlier today that armed policemen stormed the Abuja residence of senator Dino Melaye representing Kogi West senatorial district. It would be recalled that few hours ago, Melaye was said to have been arrested on his way to Morocco at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport but later found his way back to his house at 11, […]

The post Photos Of Armed Police Officers Who Stormed Senator Dino Melaye’s Residence In Abuja appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

