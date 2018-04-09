Photos Of Dead Bodies Being Transported To Mortuary On ‘Okada’ Goes Viral — Nigeria Today

Photos Of Dead Bodies Being Transported To Mortuary On ‘Okada’ Goes Viral

Photos of bike riders carrying the dead to the mortuary have gone viral after being shared on Facebook. What made the post unsettling was that the bodies were being carried on motorbikes strapped quite tightly to the rider as their carried to their destination. The post originated on Facebook from a Kenyan user called PK […]

