PHOTOS: Osinbajo at 90th birthday service of Buhari’s critic, Chief Adebanjo — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Osinbajo at 90th birthday service of Buhari’s critic, Chief Adebanjo

Posted on Apr 10, 2018 in Photos | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN was a prominent guest at 90th birthday anniversary service of Chief Ayo Adebanjo, one of the fiercest critics of his boss, President Muhammadu Buhari held  at St. PhiIips Anglican church, Isanya Ogbo-Ijebu, Ogun State on Wednesday. The President himself had in an early message congratulated elder statesman and legal luminary, Chief Ayo Adebanjo on his 90th birthday.

