PHOTOS: Osinbajo attends Emergency ECOWAS summit — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Osinbajo attends Emergency ECOWAS summit

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, represents Nigeria at the Extra-Ordinary ECOWAS Meeting holding in Lome, the capital of Togo.

Osinbajo was received on arrival at the airport by Togolese President , Faure Gnassingbe, on April 14, 2018.

The post PHOTOS: Osinbajo attends Emergency ECOWAS summit appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

