PHOTOS: Pallaso shoots new Video in Australia. — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Pallaso shoots new Video in Australia.

Team Good Music boss Pallaso who is currently in Australia for his tour has also used the dime and opportunity availed to shoot a new video. We can reliably reveal that Pallaso is shooting a new video from Australia. The video is being shot by the award winning video directors Faido Mugaba and Dop Micheal Cowley.

The musician had some video scenes at Australia Brisbane where some of his visuals to the audio “Tell No Body” were directed and shot by the famous and most crafted directors on the planet. Pallaso however is set to release his visuals and audio upon his return from the Australian tour early this month.

The directors are known for having directed videos of most influential artistes who among other others include Bruno Mars and Neyo.

The post PHOTOS: Pallaso shoots new Video in Australia. appeared first on BigEye.UG.

