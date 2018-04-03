Photos : Police parade re-arrested principal suspects in Dino Melaye gun case — Nigeria Today

Photos : Police parade re-arrested principal suspects in Dino Melaye gun case

Following the re-arrest of two of the principal suspects in the Senator Dino Melaye arms case, Kabiru Seidu aka ‘Osama’ and Nuhu Salisu aka ‘Small’, the Police said on Tuesday that the suspects together with Senator would now be re-arraigned on the 10 of May 2018 at the Federal High Court, Lokoja.

Read more at:

The post Photos : Police parade re-arrested principal suspects in Dino Melaye gun case appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

