(Photos) Saraki Hosts Nigerian President Of International Criminal Court — Nigeria Today

(Photos) Saraki Hosts Nigerian President Of International Criminal Court
The President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Thursday met with the newly-elected President of the International Criminal Court (ICC), Judge Chile Eboe-Osuji. Eboe-Osuji said, “It is a great pleasure to be home. It is a particular honour to be returning home from the Hague to be presenting myself to you as the […]
The post (Photos) Saraki Hosts Nigerian President Of International Criminal Court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
