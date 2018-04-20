(Photos): Sowore’s 8-Point Agenda As President — Nigeria Today

(Photos): Sowore’s 8-Point Agenda As President

Founder of online newspaper Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore has released an eight-point agenda to guide his presidential ambition. In the agenda tagged “8 Point Plan for Nigeria, the 47-year-old Sowore vowed to prioritise security, power, infrastructure, (war on) corruption, economy and job creation, restructuring. health and education. See the agenda below:

The post (Photos): Sowore’s 8-Point Agenda As President appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

