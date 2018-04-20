PHOTOS: Timaya Shows Off New Mansion — Nigeria Today

PHOTOS: Timaya Shows Off New Mansion

Singer Timaya showed off his ridiculously beautiful mansion on his Instagram page simply captioning it: I miss home. The 37-year-old Bayelsa born singer, got people salivating over the house which is reportedly located in Lekki. Sometime last month, photos of the house’s interior surfaced on the internet with the style and class of the house […]

The post PHOTOS: Timaya Shows Off New Mansion appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

