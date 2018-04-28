Photos: What you missed at the Kellagram Silent Disco Denim edition — Nigeria Today

Photos: What you missed at the Kellagram Silent Disco Denim edition

By Our Reporter

The Kellagram Silent Disco party returned on Friday evening at Sky Lounge. Dubbed “Denim” edition, the party attracted scores of revelers who turned up dressed to the night’s theme in their denims.

They started streaming in as early as 7pm and cozied up to the cool ambiance afforded by the Sky Lounge rooftop.

With over 10 deejays lined up for the event, revelers were kept entertained as they downed drinks and danced the night away. Some of the deejay’s that played on the evening include; DJ Ciza, DJ Kasbaby, Deejay Jo, DJ Xzyl, Slaughter Elly, Deejay Naselow and Sir Aludah among others.

The Club beer sponsored event went on till late.

Here are some photos from the event:

