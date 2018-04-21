 Phyno And Olamide Drop 'Onyeoma' — Nigeria Today
Phyno And Olamide Drop ‘Onyeoma’

Posted on Apr 21, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Our favourite Igbo and Yoruba music lords, Phyno and Olamide, are back with their first track of the year to get us up on our feet.

The song is titled Onyeoma.

The duo have enjoyed a healthy relationship with previous tracks such as Fada Fada and Augment.

The song was produced by YBNL’s in-house producer, Phleez “Mr Producer”.

Enjoy!


