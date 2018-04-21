Phyno And Olamide Drop 'Onyeoma' — Nigeria Today

Phyno And Olamide Drop ‘Onyeoma’
Our favourite Igbo and Yoruba music lords, Phyno and Olamide, are back with their first track of the year to get us up on our feet.
The song is titled Onyeoma.
The duo have enjoyed a healthy relationship with previous tracks such as Fada Fada and Augment.
The song was produced by YBNL’s in-house producer, Phleez “Mr Producer”.
Enjoy!
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper – Nigeria and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!