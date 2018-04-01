Phyno, Tekno, Semah thrill Fans in Enugu at #FlavourOfAfrica Concert — Nigeria Today

Phyno, Tekno, Semah thrill Fans in Enugu at #FlavourOfAfrica Concert

The much anticipated concert by 2Nite Entertainment superstar act, Flavour tagged the Flavour Of Africa concert held last night in Enugu at the Michael Okpara Square with a number of artists showing support. Flavour’s new best friend, Semah, visually-impaired Liberian kid, who has practically gotten the entire continent in awe of his voice was on hand to […]

The post Phyno, Tekno, Semah thrill Fans in Enugu at #FlavourOfAfrica Concert appeared first on BellaNaija – Nigeria breaking & top news to the World 24/7. Read Today.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

