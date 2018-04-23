PIB lacks value creation – PTDF - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

PIB lacks value creation – PTDF – Vanguard



Vanguard PIB lacks value creation – PTDF

Vanguard

Abuja – The Executive Secretary, Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) Dr Aliyu Gusua says the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB)awaiting presidential assent has no value creation needed in the oil and Gas sector. President Buhari. Gusua disclosed …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

