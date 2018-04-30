Pictures From Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Birthday Celebration + Video — Nigeria Today

Pictures From Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Birthday Celebration + Video

Yesterday was the birthday of Davido beautiful Girlfriend Chioma and he organized a surprise Birthday party for her. Davido Celebrated Chioma’s birthday in style and as well in her presence Declared his love for her by kissing her. Just for Chioma’s birthday Davido also dropped a brand new single titled ”Assurance” dedicated to his new […]

The post Pictures From Davido’s Girlfriend, Chioma Birthday Celebration + Video appeared first on Ngyab.

