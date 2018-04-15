 PICTURES of Mnagagwa-Zanu PF $70 million campaign cars for 2018 elections - Zw News Zimbabwe — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

PICTURES of Mnagagwa-Zanu PF $70 million campaign cars for 2018 elections – Zw News Zimbabwe

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


Zw News Zimbabwe

PICTURES of Mnagagwa-Zanu PF $70 million campaign cars for 2018 elections
Zw News Zimbabwe
President Emmerson Mnagagwa led Zanu-PF has bought top-of-the-range cars and buses to use ahead of the watershed 2018 elections. The party did not reveal how the imported vehicles would be used during the campaign. The shiny pick-up trucks donned with
Zanu-PF splashes millions on regalia, vehiclesBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)
Eyebrows raised as broke Zanu PF splashes millions on regalia, vehiclesThe Zimbabwe Standard
MNANGAGWA BLAST: Expensive Shiny Brand New Cars And 15 Million Caps And T Shirts Purchased for ElectionsZimEye – Zimbabwe News

all 7 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.