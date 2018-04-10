Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hoping To Form A Successful Partnership With His Arsenal Teammate Alexandre Lacazette — Nigeria Today

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hoping To Form A Successful Partnership With His Arsenal Teammate Alexandre Lacazette

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has revealed that he hopes to form a successful partnership with Alexandre Lacazette.

During the January transfer window, Aubameyang arrived at the Emirates Stadium from Borussia Dortmund

Aubameyang says that he would like to work alongside his fellow attacker having struck up a friendship off the pitch.

The 28-year-old told Sky Sports News: “I hope we will have the opportunity to play together – it’s something I said when I first arrived that I hoped to play with him.

“We have different styles, but I think they’re styles that complement each other – he’s a very good player and a very kind person. We were once rivals in our days in France, but we’re now friends and I hope we can play well together and score lots of goals.”

The post Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Hoping To Form A Successful Partnership With His Arsenal Teammate Alexandre Lacazette appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

