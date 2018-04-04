Pilot program makes driving a BMW as easy as choosing a Netflix movie — Nigeria Today

Pilot program makes driving a BMW as easy as choosing a Netflix movie
BMW launched a subscription service named Access by BMW that makes driving one of its cars as easy as choosing a movie on Netflix. For a fixed monthly rate, members can swap cars and have cars delivered straight to their door.
The post Pilot program makes driving a BMW as easy as choosing a Netflix movie appeared first on Digital Trends.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!