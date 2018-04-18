Pioneer’s VSX-993 receiver dishes up 4K video and hi-res audio for under $500 — Nigeria Today

Pioneer’s VSX-993 receiver dishes up 4K video and hi-res audio for under $500
Pioneer announced U.S. availability for its VSX-993 7.2-channel network A/V receiver, which can handle all of your video needs from 4K to high dynamic range, as well as high-resolution audio, all for a surprisingly low price.
