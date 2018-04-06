 Planned recall: Melaye heads for Supreme Court - Newburgh Gazette — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Planned recall: Melaye heads for Supreme Court – Newburgh Gazette

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Newburgh Gazette

Planned recall: Melaye heads for Supreme Court
Newburgh Gazette
Melaye in a notice of appeal dated April 3, 2018 and filed by his counsel, Mike Ozekhome (SAN), wants the apex court to equally set aside the judgment of the Court of Appeal delivered on March 16, 2018, which dismissed his appeal against the recall for
Brooklyn Supreme Court hosts annual Bring your Child to Work DayBrooklyn Daily Eagle
Melaye Asks Supreme Court To Stop INEC Recall Process Against HimTheafricom

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.