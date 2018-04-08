 Planned Visit: Don’t come to Ekiti, Fayose warns Kalu — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Planned Visit: Don’t come to Ekiti, Fayose warns Kalu

Posted on Apr 8, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Mr Fayose urges traditional rulers in the state to ignore the ex-Abia governor.

The post Planned Visit: Don’t come to Ekiti, Fayose warns Kalu appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.