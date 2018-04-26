Plateau generates N3.09bn in first quarter of 2018 — Nigeria Today

Plateau generates N3.09bn in first quarter of 2018

Plateau Government has

said it generated N3.09 billion

Internally Generated Revenue,

IGR, in the first quarter of 2018.

Chairman, Plateau State

Internal Revenue Service,

PSIRS, Mr. Dashe Arlat, made

this known in an interview with

newsmen in Jos on Tuesday.

Arlat said that revenue

collected during the period was

the highest ever in the history

of the service.

In his words; “ “Looking

back at what, N2.5 billion, we

generated during the same

period under review in 2017,

we have an increase of about

N600 million this year, ’’ he

said.

Arlat described the collection

as very huge and encouraging

and attributed the development

to the renewed vigour of

Ministries Departments and

Agencies, MDAs, and staff of

PSIRS in the New Year.

According to him, the MDAs

and PSRIS have been holding

series of workshops and

stakeholders meetings toward

better and workable means

of improving the revenue

collection of the state.

He said that the feat was

achieved due to tremendous

improvements in collection of

the Pay As You Earn, PAYE,

levies and charges by the MDAs

and the PSIRS.

The chairman gave the

monthly analysis showing

January as having the highest

collection of N1.27 billion,

February N828.65 million and

March N997.22 million.

“At the beginning of the year,

we set a target of nothing less

than a N1 billion as our monthly

Internally Generated Revenue,

IGR, toward strengthening

and improving government’s

provision of basic social

amenities to the citizens of the

state.

“As it is now, with what we

have so far generated, we have

gotten there and we hope to

improve on it as we move on in

the year,’’ Arlat said.

He said that the staff of the

ministry of tourism had been

going out to ensure that all

hotels, events centres, drinking

spots and viewing centres,

among others, were duly

captured and registered for

payment of taxes and levies.

Arlat also thanked the Plateau

state governor Simon Lalong

for his efforts in boosting the

IGR of the state.

