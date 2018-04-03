 Plateau gets substantive Chief Judge, Yakubu Dakwak — Nigeria Today
Plateau gets substantive Chief Judge, Yakubu Dakwak

Posted on Apr 3, 2018

Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong on Tuesday swore-in Justice Yakubu Gyang Dakwak as the substantive Chief Judge of Plateau. Dakwak had acted in that capacity since Sept. 2017 when the former Chief Judge, Justice Pius Damulak, retired from service. Lalong, in a brief speech at the ceremony, reminded the officer of the crucial need to […]

Plateau gets substantive Chief Judge, Yakubu Dakwak

