Plateau runners dominate Ibadan marathon - The Punch — Nigeria Today

Plateau runners dominate Ibadan marathon
Plateau State runners dominated the 10th Splash FM Ibadan City Marathon in Ibadan on Sunday with Iliya Pam winning in the men's category and Deborah Pam ruling the women's version. Iliya, a student of the Federal College of Education, Pankshin …
