Plateau State Gov., Simon Lalong Declares Intention To Seek Re-Election In 2019 — Nigeria Today

The Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong Friday declared his intention to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state after the member representing Jos south/Jos east Federal constituency, Hon Edward Pwajok moved a motion to compel the Governor to declare.

A statement issued by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Yakubu Dati said the motion was seconded unanimously adding that the governor had yielded to pressure from people of the State and other stakeholders to re-contest the governorship seat.

Dati said the declaration which attracted a standing ovation from stakeholders was made at the All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders meeting held at Yelwa Club in Jos, Plateau State.

He said the meeting chaired by the APC Chairman, Latep Dabang had in attendace, the entire party leadership in the state, the Deputy Governor and members of the State Executive Council. “Others include the Hon. Speaker and members of the Plateau State House of Assembly as well as members of the National Assembly.”

He added that those who spoke included Dame Pauline Tallen, former Deputy Governor, Arc. Pam Dung Gyang, former Chairman of National Population Commission, Chief Sumuila Makama and others who paid glowing tributes to Lalong for successfully steering the APC away from crisis following his Committee report which gave an amicable solution.

A Special Adviser to Governor Lalong, Sati Tanko told Daily Trust that the governor had also briefed the stakeholders on the report of his committee adding that, “he told stakeholders that his committee settled for fresh congresses to avoid a legal lacoona that may later on affect the party negatively.”