 Plateau State records 19 rape cases in three months — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Plateau State records 19 rape cases in three months

Posted on Apr 13, 2018 in Crime, Lead, News | 0 comments

Plateau State records 19 rape cases in three months

Agency report

The police in Plateau State said they have recorded 19 rape cases in the state from February to date.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The Commissioner of Police, Undie Adie, disclosed this while addressing a news briefing on Friday in Jos.

Mr Adie, who lamented the increasing spate of rape in the state, said 24 suspects were charged to court in line with the various cases.

“It is regrettable to note that the command is witnessing an increase in cases of rape in the state.

“Between February and now, we recorded 19 rape cases involving 24 suspects.

“We have since concluded investigations and charged the suspects to court,” he said.

The commissioner called on parents to give more attention to the movements of their female children so as not to allow them fall prey to activities of criminally-minded youths.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the command had in January arrested three youths for allegedly gang-raping a 14-year-old girl at Angwan Rogo in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

 

(NAN)

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.