Plateau to establish site for malaria sector sentinel — Nigeria Today

Plateau to establish site for malaria sector sentinel

The Plateau Government said on Friday that it would soon establish a malaria vector sentinel site at the University of Jos. Dr Kuden Deyin, the Plateau Commissioner for Health, gave the hint to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos. He described the malaria vector sentinel site as an important aspect of malaria vector control.

