Plateau United boosted by return of goalkeeper Odah, Ayagwa - SCORE NIGERIA (blog) — Nigeria Today

Plateau United boosted by return of goalkeeper Odah, Ayagwa – SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
|
Plateau United boosted by return of goalkeeper Odah, Ayagwa
SCORE NIGERIA (blog)
NPFL champions Plateau United have been boosted by the return to fitness of goalkeeper Okiemute Odah and Raphael Ayagwa ahead of this week's CAF Confederation Cup playoff against USM Alger of Algeria. Both players joined Plateau United this season from …
CAF Confederation Cup: Plateau, MFM To Play At Agege Stadium
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!